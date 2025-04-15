Driving You Crazy: If I’m in the left lane of a double-left turn, can I make a U-turn?

Ron from Monument writes, “What’s driving you crazy? I saw a clip you did on U-turns. I live in the Monument area and on Baptist going west at Struthers/Jackson, if I’m in the very left lane and the signal light turns green, can I make a U-turn there? Monument police say no saying there is a left turn only arrow sign. My son received a $70 ticket.”

The simple answer Ron is yes, you are allowed to make the U-turn, even if there is a left turn only arrow or there is a ‘left lane MUST turn left’ sign. The more complicated answer is that the turn from westbound Baptist Road to southbound Struthers Road is a double-left turn lane so there is a caveat to that simple answer.

There are three times while driving on Colorado roads you are not allowed to make a U-turn.



If there is a specific ‘No U-turn’ sign present. Unless such movement can't be made safely, without interfering with or endangering other traffic. Upon any curve or upon the approach to or near the crest of a hill where a vehicle cannot be seen by the driver of any other vehicle approaching from either direction within such distance as is necessary to avoid interfering with or endangering approaching traffic.

Since you said you were in the left most left-turn lane, it can be argued that you could make a U-turn safely. I believe it would not be the same for a driver in the right, left turn lane. That driver would have to cross into the left most left-turn lane and possibly in front of other left turning drivers. That would not be in line with making the U-turn safely.

If I’m in the left lane of a double-left turn, can I make a U-turn?

MORE: Read more traffic issues driving people crazy

The current U-turn law is found in Colorado Revised Statute 42-4-902. That statute covers limitations on turning around. Nowhere in that statute does it read that U-turns are illegal when just a left turn arrow or left turn only sign is present.

On page 12 of the most recent version of the Colorado Drivers Handbook, it reiterates state law saying, “U-turns are forbidden unless they can be made without endangering other traffic and, in some locations marked by signs, are entirely prohibited. If you cannot safely make a U-turn, continue to the next street or turn around area. Never try to make a sudden U-turn in front of traffic traveling in either direction.” Never does it state left-turn only signs prevent a U-turn.

The U.S. Department of Transportation clarified this issue in a formal interpretation letter as to whether or not a left turn only sign specifically prevents U-turns. The letter dated Dec. 3, 2009 states, “We have concluded that the use of an R3-5L (left turn only arrow) and/or an R3-7L (left lane MUST turn left) sign does not in and of itself prohibit a U-turn. Most of the States allow U-turns at all intersections unless a particular approach is specifically signed that U-turns are prohibited. The prohibition of a U-turn from a mandatory left-turn lane in these States is accomplished by the installation of a No U-Turn (R3-4) sign. In these States, if the R3-4 sign is not present on an intersection approach on a two-way street or highway that has a mandatory left-turn lane, then U-turns are also allowed from that lane.”

Traffic engineers have a sign they can use that specifically allows left turns and U-turns from the left most turn lane. One example of that in metro Denver is on eastbound Arapahoe Road, turning left at Dayton. The overhead sign shows an arrow for the left turn as well as for a U-turn.

I asked Monument police how they interpret the left turn only sign.

“Since there is no posted restriction, a U-turn is an option for motorists, provided it is done safely, without causing a hazard, and while occupying the far-left turn lane. While this turn is tight, it is possible. I’ve made it multiple times while responding to calls,” Sergeant Joey Barraza said.

I reached out to El Paso County Public Works, asking if they would consider replacing the overhead left turn-only sign with a left turn/U-turn permitted one. Deputy county engineer Jeff Manchester told me, El Paso County has reviewed the feasibility of accommodating a U-turn movement here, but due to inadequate turning space, they won’t put one up.

“Ensuring adequate clearance for U-turning vehicles is essential to prevent operational and safety issues, particularly in locations with dual left-turn lanes," Manchester said. "While the Monument Police Department has indicated that a U-turn would be legally permissible, physical constraints must also be considered when determining whether to sign for such a movement. Given these constraints, we will maintain the current left-turn-only signage for both turn lanes.”

I know your son who received a ticket for making a U-turn there already paid the fine but if it happens again in Monument, or anywhere in Colorado, take this story and the U.S. Department of Transportation letter to court and present your case.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says he has been covering Denver-metro traffic since Ben-Hur was driving a chariot. (We believe the actual number is over 25 years.) He's obsessed with letting viewers know what's happening on their drive and the best way to avoid the problems that spring up. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or listen to his award winning Driving You Crazy podcast on any podcast app including iTunes, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Podbean, or YouTube.