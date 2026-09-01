Driving You Crazy: I hate the constant fight in Berthoud to very quickly merge left on Berthoud Pkwy at 287

BERTHOUD, Colo — Meg from Berthoud writes, “What's driving you crazy? Going north on Berthoud Parkway there is a double lane that leads to a traffic circle. If you are making a left turn from 287, almost immediately you see right lane drivers who are supposed to turn right onto Grand Market cut left at the last second and that creates a constant fight to avoid the turn into the subdivision. It gets very dangerous and there are constant accidents due to this. Why is there not a sign at the light designating this lane assignment? It is an extremely busy traffic area and it is horribly marked.”

I saw that exact same problem Meg every time those left turning drivers came off 287 onto Berthoud Parkway. I watched as some drivers raced to the roundabout to go north while others slammed on the brakes and waited for the left lane traffic to clear before merging over.

I asked Keith Knoll, Berthoud Public Works Operational Manager why the roundabout is designed this way. He says when it was created in 2018, future traffic volumes and projected travel patterns indicated that one northbound through lane, along with a dedicated right-turn lane, would adequately accommodate that amount of traffic.

The problem Berthoud is now dealing with is they had anticipated the vacant land on the east side of Berthoud Parkway would have been developed by now and that developer would have made the required traffic flow improvements to the Parkway. Knoll tells me the developer of that land will be required to construct the full planned build-out that includes a second northbound lane on Berthoud Parkway along the property’s western frontage and through the roundabout eliminating the right turn only issue.

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PrairieStar, the builder of a couple of master-planned communities in Berthoud is still listed as the owner of the vacant land. However, I learned the property is currently under a receivership after the original owners had a partner dispute. Receivership is the legal process in which a neutral third party is appointed by a court to take custody of the property. I talked to the person leading that receivership for the property. He tells me they are in the process of listing the property for sale and are looking for a buyer. That means any future development of the land and subsequent improvements to the layout of Berthoud Parkway and the roundabout could be years off.

Meanwhile Knoll tells me the Town has received complaints regarding the late merging problem and they are also aware of the high number of crashes that have occurred in the area. “Staff has discussed potential improvements, including additional signage or delineators between the lanes, to better reinforce the intended lane movements and reduce merging conflicts,” says Knoll.

I asked if reducing the northbound 287 turn lane from two lanes to one lane might reduce the merging conflicts? “Reducing the two northbound left-turn lanes from US 287 to one lane could cause traffic to back up into the through lanes on US 287, potentially creating a greater safety concern. Additional signage may also help, but signage alone is unlikely to eliminate late merging,” Knoll says.

Knoll tells me even though drivers are still having conflicts with merging at the roundabout, recent traffic counts confirm that the roundabout continues to operate efficiently. He says a manual traffic count conducted a year ago, in October 2025 found that it generally operates at Level of Service A, with operations declining to Level of Service C during the evening peak hour which still remains within acceptable operating standards. Level of Service measures the average delay experienced by drivers, ranging from A, representing minimal delay, to F, representing significant congestion.

When the land is sold and development starts, any of the associated changes to the roundabout and to that section of Berthoud Parkway would still have to be confirmed through the development review process and supporting traffic analysis.

Until then, just be in that left turn lane from 287 and give some grace to the drivers who didn’t get the memo.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says he has been covering Denver-metro traffic since Ben-Hur was driving a chariot. (We believe the actual number is over 25 years.) He's obsessed with letting viewers know what's happening on their drive and the best way to avoid the problems that spring up. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or listen to his award winning Driving You Crazy podcast on any podcast app including iTunes, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Podbean, or YouTube.