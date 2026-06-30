Driver, pursued by Clear Creek Co. sheriff's deputies, going wrong way on I-70 causes semitruck tanker crash

CLEAR CREEK, Colo. — A driver pursued by Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office deputies for 20 miles, going the wrong direction on Interstate 70 west of Georgetown, caused a semitruck tanker to crash and spill fuel Tuesday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The Idaho Springs Police Department got a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday for the theft of a Mitsubishi Endeavor, CSP said. The driver of the Endeavor reportedly fled Idaho Springs police officers and they lost sight of the vehicle.

The driver started heading westbound on I-70 eastbound, according to CSP. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) tried to help Idaho Springs police stop the driver, when the suspect allegedly almost hit a sheriff's office deputy's vehicle.

CCSO deputies followed the driver who CSP said was speeding, sideswiping a Toyota Camry, causing it to crash into a Kenworth semitruck hauling a trailer. The fuel tank on the semi's trailer ruptured, causing a diesel fuel leak onto I-70.

Sheriff's office deputies could then take the driver of the Endeavor into law enforcement custody, CSP said. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital out of safety precaution. No one else reported injuries.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the stretch of highway near the Eisenhower Tunnel for crash cleanup and investigation. The section of I-70 reopened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, CSP confirmed.

CSP is leading the crash investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't spoken to law enforcement yet is asked to call CSP Dispatch at 303-239-4501.