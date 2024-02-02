Driver of overturned concrete mixer truck injured, trapped inside after crash east of Parker

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a concrete mixer truck was injured Friday in a rollover crash east of Parker, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said in a post on the social media site X.

SMFR and @dcsheriff on scene of an overturned concrete mixer truck off of Cottontail Ln. east of Parker. The driver is injured and trapped inside. Firefighters are stabilizing the vehicle, working to extricate the driver and mitigate a leaking diesel saddle tank. Updates to… pic.twitter.com/9BrMkKQxDH — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 2, 2024

The vehicle overturned on Cottontail Lane around noon Friday, according to SMFR.

Firefighters are working to stabilize the vehicle and get the driver out, as of 12:10 p.m. Friday. They're also trying to keep the diesel truck from leaking, SMFR said.

The rescue effort shut down Cottontail Lane in both directions, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Road Closure Alert: Cottontail Ln in East Parker is shut down in both directions due to a cement truck crash. Use Robin Rd and Deer Lane. pic.twitter.com/zP0RFfCe9j — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) February 2, 2024

Drivers should take Robin Road and Deer Lane to get around the detour, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office recommended.

