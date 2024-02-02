Watch Now
Driver of overturned concrete mixer truck injured, trapped inside after crash east of Parker

Posted at 12:54 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 15:43:44-05

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a concrete mixer truck was injured Friday in a rollover crash east of Parker, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said in a post on the social media site X.

The vehicle overturned on Cottontail Lane around noon Friday, according to SMFR.

Firefighters are working to stabilize the vehicle and get the driver out, as of 12:10 p.m. Friday. They're also trying to keep the diesel truck from leaking, SMFR said.

The rescue effort shut down Cottontail Lane in both directions, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Drivers should take Robin Road and Deer Lane to get around the detour, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office recommended.

