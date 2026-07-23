Driver of Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control vehicle cited in crash on Hwy. 50: CSP

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) vehicle was cited for careless driving in a crash on Highway 50, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said Wednesday.

Around 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, CSP said the driver of a DFPC Silverado truck allegedly crashed into a white Toyota Rav4.

Curtis O'Leary, 33, was reportedly driving the DFPC truck headed westbound on Highway 50 when he's said to have made a left turn onto Otero County Road 10, crossing the eastbound lanes of the highway where the white Toyota Rav4 was.

O'Leary is an arson investigator with DFPC but was not responding to a work-related incident at the time of the wreck, according to CSP, nor did he have on emergency lights or sirens sounding. After the crash, he was taken to a nearby hospital, but CSP did not disclose the extent of his injuries at the time of publishing this article.

The driver of the white Toyota Rav4 was a 75-year-old man with a 70-year-old woman in the car with him. They were also taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown as well.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, led by CSP.

Both directions of Highway 50 were closed for approximately two hours, but it have since fully reopened.