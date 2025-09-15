One person dies in crash involving car and RTD bus on westbound Interstate 70 at Holly Street Monday morning

DENVER — One person died in a crash involving a car and RTD bus on westbound Interstate 70 at Holly Street Monday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) confirmed.

Westbound I-70 is closed at Holly Street, putting traffic on E. 45th N. Drive — previously Stapleton Drive North — over to Colorado Boulevard where Luber expects there to be backup at the stoplight there. Drivers on I-70 caught behind the closure are backed up to S. Peoria Street and Interstate 225.

Luber recommends morning commuters use westbound Interstate 270 or southbound Interstate 25 instead. Anyone on westbound I-70 east of Central Park should use side roads or I-270, I-25. Anyone not on westbound I-70 should use side roads past Colorado Boulevard, according to Luber.

This is a scary looking crash on WB 70 before Colorado in the left lane. The entire engine compartment is burned up. No info on how many people might be on that but besides the driver. pic.twitter.com/GPRqRX8wZM — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) September 15, 2025

There were no passengers on the RTD bus at the time of the wreck, according to DPD.

DPD told Luber, officers will keep westbound I-70 closed back after Quebec Street as they investigate the wreck.

