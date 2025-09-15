Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person dies in crash involving car and RTD bus on westbound Interstate 70 at Holly Street Monday morning

The driver of a car hit an RTD bus on westbound Interstate 70 at Holly Street Monday morning. Only the right lane of the highway is open on westbound I-70 before Colorado Boulevard.
Driver hits RTD bus on westbound Interstate 70 at Holly Street Monday morning
DENVER — One person died in a crash involving a car and RTD bus on westbound Interstate 70 at Holly Street Monday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) confirmed.

Westbound I-70 is closed at Holly Street, putting traffic on E. 45th N. Drive — previously Stapleton Drive North — over to Colorado Boulevard where Luber expects there to be backup at the stoplight there. Drivers on I-70 caught behind the closure are backed up to S. Peoria Street and Interstate 225.

Luber recommends morning commuters use westbound Interstate 270 or southbound Interstate 25 instead. Anyone on westbound I-70 east of Central Park should use side roads or I-270, I-25. Anyone not on westbound I-70 should use side roads past Colorado Boulevard, according to Luber.

There were no passengers on the RTD bus at the time of the wreck, according to DPD.

DPD told Luber, officers will keep westbound I-70 closed back after Quebec Street as they investigate the wreck.

