Dog running in traffic along westbound Highway 36 near Federal Boulevard Thursday morning

DENVER — A dog was running in traffic along westbound Highway 36 near Federal Boulevard, AirTracker7 captured Thursday morning.

He started going westbound on the eastbound side of Highway 36 near Pecos Street, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

Some drivers slowed down and stopped to try and help the dog, Luber observed. However, the dog got off the highway around Federal Boulevard into what looked like a nearby neighborhood.

It appears he may be a Bullmastiff or similarly large dog, Luber said.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

