Denver police issue Medina Alert for suspected car in hit-and-run crash on S. Broadway Street Thursday

The Denver Police Department has issued a Medina Alert for the suspected car in a hit-and-run crash on S. Broadway Street Thursday night.
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has issued a Medina Alert for the suspected car in a hit-and-run crash on S. Broadway Street Thursday night.

A Medina Alert is a public notification system in Colorado, similar to an Amber Alert, specifically searching for suspected vehicles in possible hit-and-run incidents resulting in serious injury or death.

Around 9:22 p.m. Thursday, a motorcyclist and the driver of a gold Toyota Camry reportedly collided near the intersection of 28th St. and S. Broadway, according to DPD. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The 2007 Toyota Camry has a Colorado license plate with the number DKSU29, and passenger front-end damage, DPD said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call 911 or DPD at 720-913-2000.

