December 23 anticipated to be the riskiest day on the roads, Nationwide Insurance report finds

DENVER — AAA estimates more than 119 million people will drive through New Year's across the country, and a report by Nationwide Insurance warned, Monday will be the riskiest day to be on the road.

People are heading to their holiday destinations on top of work and daily life commutes, increasing the chance of a crash.

Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers not to drive distracted, especially in the anticipated increase in traffic.

"So there's going to be a lot of traffic expected and with traffic comes sometimes crashes, unfortunately. So we recommend that drivers just don't drive distracted and to keep their patience especially since it's the holidays," Trooper Sherri Mendez said.

Nationwide did an analysis that showed there are five or more distractions in a 20-mile commute.

Each of those distractions average 15 seconds at 45 miles per hour, Nationwide reported.

The report found, that's the same as driving blind for the length of 3.35 football fields.

Mendez said, to keep the roadways safer, know where you're heading before you get behind the wheel.

"So they're not looking at their GPS and distracted," she said. "They can go on to COtrip.org to look up closures and traffic, just to keep up with that, and also to make sure that their vehicle is ready for anything, especially during the winter with ice or... snowy roads."

If you come across a crash and see an emergency worker on the shoulder, Mendez said to move over and slow down to help keep everyone safe.