Deadly vehicle, pedestrian crash shuts down stretch of southbound E-470, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — A deadly vehicle, pedestrian crash has shut down southbound E-470 from 48th to 56th Aves. Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 6:19 a.m. Thursday, according to the E-470 Toll Authority. A man intentionally jumped in front of a white Chevrolet Silverado driving on southbound E-470, according to the initial Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigation.
- Watch the full Denver7 traffic report in the video player below.
Deadly vehicle, pedestrian crash shuts down stretch of SB E-470: Aurora PD
There's no estimated time of reopening. Aurora police advise morning commuters seek alternate routes.
The E-470 Toll Authority said traffic is being diverted off E-470 at 48th Ave. Northbound E-470 remains open during the fatal crash investigation led by CSP.
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