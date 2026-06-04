Deadly vehicle, pedestrian crash shuts down stretch of southbound E-470, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — A deadly vehicle, pedestrian crash has shut down southbound E-470 from 48th to 56th Aves. Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6:19 a.m. Thursday, according to the E-470 Toll Authority. A man intentionally jumped in front of a white Chevrolet Silverado driving on southbound E-470, according to the initial Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigation.



Watch the full Denver7 traffic report in the video player below.

Deadly vehicle, pedestrian crash shuts down stretch of SB E-470: Aurora PD

There's no estimated time of reopening. Aurora police advise morning commuters seek alternate routes.

The E-470 Toll Authority said traffic is being diverted off E-470 at 48th Ave. Northbound E-470 remains open during the fatal crash investigation led by CSP.