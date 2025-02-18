Watch Now
CSP warns of potential I-70 closure between Golden and Silverthorne

CSP told Denver7 it can be challenging to enforce the Traction Law after the conditions start to deteriorate. During that time, the top priority is to clear the road and get anyone injured to safety.
GOLDEN, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers of the potential closure of Interstate 70 between Golden and Silverthorne due to severe weather conditions.

In a post on X at 7:02 p.m. Monday, the agency said the conditions "may soon force a closure."

The roadway is open at this time, but CSP warned drivers to expect closures "soon" as conditions worsen.

  • CSP told Denver7 that many of the crashes this President's Day weekend were weather-related and preventable. Hear from the agency in the video player below
CSP: Many crashes during President's Day weekend were weather-related, preventable

Eastbound I-70 has been closed between East Frisco and Silverthorne for several hours due to safety concerns, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the roadway remains closed.

US 6 was closed in both directions from Golden to mile point 271.55. It has since reopened.

Drivers can check out the latest road closures and conditions at COtrip.org.

This is a developing story.

