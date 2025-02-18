CSP warns of potential I-70 closure between Golden and Silverthorne

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers of the potential closure of Interstate 70 between Golden and Silverthorne due to severe weather conditions.
In a post on X at 7:02 p.m. Monday, the agency said the conditions "may soon force a closure."
The roadway is open at this time, but CSP warned drivers to expect closures "soon" as conditions worsen.
CSP told Denver7 that many of the crashes this President's Day weekend were weather-related and preventable.
Eastbound I-70 has been closed between East Frisco and Silverthorne for several hours due to safety concerns, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the roadway remains closed.
US 6 was closed in both directions from Golden to mile point 271.55. It has since reopened.
Drivers can check out the latest road closures and conditions at COtrip.org.
This is a developing story.
