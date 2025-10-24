Criminal investigation underway into car fire on westbound Interstate 70 near Genesee exit Friday morning

A criminal investigation is underway into a car fire on westbound Interstate 70 near the Genesee exit Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Westbound I-70 is closed down to just one lane, and mountain traffic backed up to Morrison Friday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported.

This is a look at the overnight car fire that still has WB 70 closed at Lookout Mtn. Traffic is backed up to Morrison. pic.twitter.com/LqgkDSAjpw — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) October 24, 2025

The vehicle fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Jeffco Sheriff's Office Director of Public Affairs Mark Techmeyer told Denver7.

Drivers were diverted onto U.S. Route 40, which parallels I-70, according to Luber.