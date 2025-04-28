Crash with serious injuries in the area of northbound I-25 at 20th St. creates delays Monday

Watch Now
A crash with serious injuries in the area of northbound Interstate 25 at 20th Street created delays for early Monday morning commuters.
DENVER — A crash with serious injuries in the area of northbound Interstate 25 at 20th Street created delays for early Monday morning commuters.

It only involved one driver, according to the Denver Police Department. The crash was first reported around 2:20 a.m. Monday, and the cleanup was complete about three hours later.

