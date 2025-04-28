Crash with serious injuries in the area of northbound I-25 at 20th St. creates delays Monday

DENVER — A crash with serious injuries in the area of northbound Interstate 25 at 20th Street created delays for early Monday morning commuters.
Crash with serious injuries at NB I-25 and 20th St. creates delays Monday
It only involved one driver, according to the Denver Police Department. The crash was first reported around 2:20 a.m. Monday, and the cleanup was complete about three hours later.
