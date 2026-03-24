Crash on northbound Interstate 25 after Alameda Avenue backs up morning commute to Colorado Boulevard

DENVER — A crash on northbound Interstate 25 after Alameda Avenue has backed up the Tuesday morning commute to Colorado Boulevard, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reports.
Four lanes are closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), as a result of the crash. It has created "parking lot conditions" from Colorado Boulevard, according to Luber, and the bottleneck was growing, as of 6:46 a.m. Tuesday.
Crash on NB I-25 after Alameda backs up morning commute to University
First responders are pushing all traffic to the right around the crash on northbound I-25, Luber observed.
Lincoln or Logan Streets to 8th Avenue, then to 6th Avenue, are good alternative routes, Luber said. Exiting at University will also get you up to Speer Boulevard, Luber advised.
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