Crash and vehicle fire at westbound Interstate 70 near Colfax Avenue and E-470 Friday morning

AURORA, Colo. — There was a crash and vehicle fire at westbound Interstate 70 near Colfax Avenue and E-470 on Friday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reports.

Westbound I-70 is closed at E. Colfax Ave. due to the wreck at the Piccadilly Overpass, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.

A large plume of black some is visible from CDOT cameras.

CDOT says WB 70 is now closed at East Colfax due to this semi crash/fire near Picadilly. pic.twitter.com/xdIzTGNgWV — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) October 24, 2025

Denver7 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.