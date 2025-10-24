Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash and vehicle fire at westbound Interstate 70 near Colfax Avenue and E-470 Friday morning

Large plume of smoke visible from Piccadilly Overpass construction zone
AURORA, Colo. — There was a crash and vehicle fire at westbound Interstate 70 near Colfax Avenue and E-470 on Friday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reports.

Westbound I-70 is closed at E. Colfax Ave. due to the wreck at the Piccadilly Overpass, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said.

A large plume of black some is visible from CDOT cameras.

Denver7 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

