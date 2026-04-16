CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Crews are wrapping up construction on a portion of County Line Road from Clarkson Street to the U-Haul business access, reopening the roadway after a 100-day closure.

The project addressed a large dip at Lee Gulch that caused safety concerns for drivers. During heavy rain events, the dip would flood and make travel difficult, according to Project Manager Benjamin Pierce.

To fix the issue, crews raised the road, lengthened an 18-inch pipe underneath and added a pond to filter out the water.



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County Line Road reopens after 100 days of construction

While the full closure is ending and detour signage will be removed Thursday after construction ends around 3:30 p.m., according to Pierce, construction is still ongoing in the work zone. Pierce said there will not be more full closures, but drivers should expect traffic shifts as crews complete paving, curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

"Our progress going forward is going to be working to the east and then to the west to remove the existing road and then build so we're going to be building the north side first, and then shifting traffic there, and then completing the rest of the roadway," Pierce said.

Drivers are still encouraged to find an alternative route to help with anticipated traffic buildup.

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