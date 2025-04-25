Construction to close parts of Interstate 25 through weekend

DENVER — A full weekend of construction is set to kick off Friday night along southbound I-25.

Starting 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close ramps from 6th Ave. to Interstate 25 southbound in central Denver, and then from I-25 southbound to to E. Alameda Avenue.

"The closures are needed to replace the concrete barriers along southbound I-25 next to the South Platte River," CDOT said.

Other projects will include new pavement, repaired expansion joints, new signs and restriping.

"The project will also replace 2,700 linear feet of old concrete barrier segments with new segments along southbound I-25 near the South Platte River between the 6th Avenue entrance ramps to southbound I-25 to the southbound I-25 exit ramp to Alameda Avenue," CDOT said.

Kalamath Street to the Santa Fe/Kalamath on-ramp is a detour to get from 6th Ave. to southbound I-25.

If you want to get off at Alameda Avenue, take the Santa Fe Drive exit, turn left to cross Mississippi Avenue over the South Platte River and turn left on N. Santa Fe Drive to Alameda Avenue, CDOT said.

This was originally set to be three weeks of overnight construction, but CDOT said this 24/7 weekend closure will reduce it to two days.