Commerce City police recommend criminal charges against shuttle bus driver involved in deadly crash near DIA

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department has recommended criminal charges against a shuttle bus driver involved in a deadly crash near Denver International Airport in July.

The crash happened around midnight on July 12 at E. 81st Avenue and Tower Road, just west of DIA.

According to police, a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Tower Road when a shuttle bus that was waiting to make a left-hand turn on a flashing yellow arrow at East 81st turned in front of the truck, which had the right-of-way. The truck then struck the shuttle bus.

John Hughes, 77, was killed in the crash, while 10 other people were injured. Hughes' family told Denver7 they had traveled from Oregon to Colorado for a reunion.

The driver and passenger in the truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Commerce City PD announced on Friday that it had completed its investigation into the crash and is recommending several charges against the bus driver, Kwame Adjei-Broni. The charges include careless driving causing death, careless driving causing injury and failure to yield.

Investigators will present their findings to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which will make the final determination regarding charges.

CCPD concluded its release by thanking the public for their patience "as we worked through a very complex investigation.