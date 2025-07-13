One person killed, others seriously injured in shuttle crash near DIA

COMMERCE CITY — One person died and several others were injured following a crash between a pickup truck and a shuttle bus early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around midnight at East 81st Avenue and Tower Road, just west of the Denver International Airport, according to Joanna Smalls, public information officer for the Commerce City Police Department.

The person who died was a passenger on the shuttle, which is believed to be an airport shuttle, Small said.

About a dozen people were transported to local hospitals. "Several" people had serious injuries, Small said.

It is not clear how many people were in the truck or shuttle.

Investigators with the Commerce City Police Department's traffic team remain on scene to reconstruct the crash and determine a cause. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, Small said, but the investigation is ongoing.

Denver7 is working to learn more about the crash. Check back for updates to this developing story.

