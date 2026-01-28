Colorado State Patrol vehicle hit after attempting to stop wrong-way driver, investigation continues

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Northbound I-25 was closed south of Colorado Springs Wednesday morning for a crash and police activity, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Soon after the closure, at least one lane was reopened.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash occurred after a CSP trooper attempted to stop a wrong-way driver. According to CSP, they responded after the driver of a Honda sedan was seen heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-25 about 11 miles north of Pueblo.

CSP says the Honda driver corrected themselves and turned around to travel with traffic. As CSP was attempting to pull the person in the Honda over, they continued to flee. After several miles, a second trooper responded as backup, and the driver pulled over near the Pikes Peak International Raceway.

As the secondary trooper was attempting to block the driver in, their vehicle was hit by a Hummer driver in the left lane of I-25. The person driving the Honda fled the scene at this point and was stopped by officers with the Fountain Police Department later on I-25, CSP said.

The driver of the Hummer was taken to the nearest hospital with unknown injuries. The CSP trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries. Both their conditions are unknown.

CSP says Jennifer Bliss from Denver was arrested for alleged DUI. She was not injured. The crash between the CSP vehicle and the Hummer is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CDOT posted the following to its website at about 4:15 a.m.:

"Between Exit 122: Pikes Peak International Raceway and Exit 123: Clear Spring Ranch (5 miles south of Fountain) at Mile Point 123. Road closed expect delays due to police activity. Slower speeds are advised."

At about 4:20 a.m. CDOT announced that at least one lane was open. At about 4:40 a.m. CDOT announced there was also police activity near the Mesa Ridge Parkway Exit:

"Between CO 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135: South Academy Boulevard (Fountain) at Mile Point 132. The right lane is closed due to police activity."

Denver7 news partner News5 is working to learn more about the type of police activity taking place. News5 has reached out to Colorado State Patrol and is awaiting a response.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated. Click here for updates on lane closures from CDOT.