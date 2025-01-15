Colorado State Patrol searching for people affected by semi truck losing load of wooden planks Wednesday

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is searching for people affected by a semi truck losing its load of wooden plans Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. north of State Highway 52.

A CSP trooper witnessed the crash and estimated that 20-30 vehicles may have been hit by the debris from the semi truck.

Anyone who may have experienced damage to their car from this wreck is asked to call Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 970-239-4501 and reference case number 3A250099.

Northbound Interstate 25 shut down north of State Highway 52 for debris cleanup. The road reopened at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday.