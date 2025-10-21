Colorado State Patrol looking for suspect in hit-and-run crash Sunday night on southbound Highway 285

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night on southbound Highway 285.

Around 11:45 p.m., CSP troopers responded to report of a 2002 Toyota Tacoma in a rollover crash on U.S. Route 285 near mile marker 197.

While investigating, troopers learned a 40-year-old woman was hit by another driver while she was trying to flag down help. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to CSP.

The other driver did not stay on scene of the wreck. CSP said the vehicle that person was driving was a black 2011-2014 black Volvo S60 with temporary tags, and may have damage to the passenger-side mirror.

The CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit is asking for Colorado's help tracking down the Volvo or its driver. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, seen a black Volvo S60 with recent side-mirror damage, or has information about the vehicle’s location is asked to call CSP Dispatch at 303-239-4501.