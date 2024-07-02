Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert Tuesday for Dodge Caravan with Montana license plate

Watch Now
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jul 02, 2024

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert Tuesday for a 2016 Dodge Caravan with a Montana license plate and the woman driving it.

She's accused of running over a man near E Colfax Avenue and Ogden Street on Tuesday. She stopped briefly before driving away, the CBI said. He later died.

She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and sunglasses.

The 2016 Dodge Caravan she was seen driving had the license plate number 2-99798B.

Anyone who sees her or the car in the Medina Alert is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

