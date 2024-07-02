Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert Tuesday for Dodge Caravan with Montana license plate

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert Tuesday for a 2016 Dodge Caravan with a Montana license plate and the woman driving it.

MEDINA ACTIVATION – Near Ogden St and E Colfax Avenue, a female driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan with MONTANA Plate 2-99798B ran over a male who later died as a result of his injuries. After stopping briefly, the driver fled the scene. The crash occurred on 06/25/24 at 1113 hours. pic.twitter.com/qQFymOva0Q — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) July 2, 2024

She's accused of running over a man near E Colfax Avenue and Ogden Street on Tuesday. She stopped briefly before driving away, the CBI said. He later died.

She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and sunglasses.

The 2016 Dodge Caravan she was seen driving had the license plate number 2-99798B.

Anyone who sees her or the car in the Medina Alert is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 2, 7am