Clearing semitruck crash out east on westbound I-70 after Tower Road creating major traffic delay Monday

AURORA, Colo. — The clearing of a semitruck crash out east on westbound Interstate 70 after Tower Road created a major traffic delay for Monday morning commuters.

The driver of the semitruck hit the overhead sign pole, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported. The wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The semitruck driver told the Aurora Police Department, he was trying to swerve to avoid sudden breaking.

Aurora PD public information officer Matthew Longshore said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Luber expected the crash cleanup and investigation would take a couple of hours. There were wreckers on scene to get the debris out of the road, as of 6:15 a.m. Just one lane of traffic was available to other drivers.

Come off I-70, exit Colfax Avenue to Interstate 225, and then go back up to I-70, Luber recommended as an alternate route. That would take about 15 minutes. The traffic jam from the wreck is at about 25 minutes, Luber said.

Coming off Tower Road, you could also take Smith Road, Luber advised, or go around to Peña Boulevard.