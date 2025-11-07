Cherry Creek school bus crashes off the road Friday morning at Denver intersection

DENVER — A Cherry Creek school bus crashed Friday morning at the intersection of E. Union Avenue and DTC Boulevard, AirTracker7 captured on video.

There were no kids on the bus, Ashley Verville with the Cherry Creek School District told Denver7, and the bus driver was not injured.

A small black sedan appears to have been involved in the crash around 6:45 a.m. Friday, with its front bumper smashed. Denver police and an ambulance were visible on scene.

Denver police said the black car was making a left turn when it was struck by the school bus going straight through the intersection. The black car did not appear to have the signal to make a turn, according to Denver police.

At this time, first responders did not disclose how serious the driver of the black car was injured.

Denver police officers are working to get the intersection closed, the departments public information officer told Denver7 at 7:33 a.m.

A second crash happened at the intersection while first responders were still tending to those involved in the first wreck. No one had serious injuries in that crash.