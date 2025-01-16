Changes to RTD service begin Sunday

RTD will implement its next round of service changes starting Sunday, Jan. 19. The agency said it decided on the adjustments based on two public meetings and feedback from digital surveys.

The E Line from Union Station to RidgeGate Parkway will increase the frequency of trains to every 15 minutes to reduce wait times. The same adjustment will be made to the H Line.

The eastern portion of bus Route 1 and Route 44 will be combined into Route 1E/44, or the Art District Connector, traveling to the Baker and Five Points neighborhoods. It will connect the Santa Fe Arts District, Denver Theatre District and RiNo Arts District. The western portion of the route will remain the same.

Bus route 1 will stop at Civic Center Station from now on, instead of extending south through the La Alma/Lincoln Park and Baker neighborhoods.

The Interlocken Flex Ride will now include a stop at a new affordable housing development northwest of US 36 and Northwest Parkway.

You can view a full list of the changes on the RTD website here.