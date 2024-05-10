CDOT to start work on I-25 north express lanes from Mead to Berthoud on Sunday

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department plans to start work on the Interstate 25 north express lanes from Mead to Berthoud on Sunday, the agency announced.

#CDOT #News: #I25 North Express Lanes: Mead to Berthoud construction starts May 12. Project details explained in a new informational video

📰https://t.co/NzsnZ6qlxw #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/XrRTY3PeMl — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 8, 2024

The project will expand I-25 from Colorado Highway 66 in Mead and connect it to the newly built portion of I-25 just south of Colorado State Highway 56 in Berthoud, according to CDOT.

"The improvements on this last stretch of 2-lane interstate will provide a safer and more efficient I-25 to northern Colorado,” CDOT Northeast Colorado Regional Transportation Director Heather Paddock said.

The goal is to reduce congestion, crashes, deaths and greenhouse gas emissions, according to CDOT. It also hopes to improve aging infrastructure.

CDOT will be widening the shoulders on I-25. Crews will fully reconstruct the I-25 and Weld County Road 34 interchange. And it will fully reconstruct bridges along this section of I-25, including Weld County Road 32, Weld County Road 34, Weld County Road 38, I-25 over Great Western Railway and I-25 over Valley Road.

The project will wrap up completely in 2028.

"[It] will be the first time there will be more than two lanes of I-25 from Denver to Fort Collins in both directions," CDOT said.

During the construction project, two lanes on I-25 will be usable in each direction during peak travel times. But the speed limit will be reduced. Overnight, there will be lane closures.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 10, 8am