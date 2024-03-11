Watch Now
CDOT to start using digital speed limit signs on eastbound I-70 between Georgetown and Idaho Springs

Posted at 12:51 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 14:59:20-04

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin using digital speed limit signs Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 70 between Georgetown and Idaho Springs, the agency announced in a news release.

These devices look similar to a regular speed limit signs, but there's an LED light that can change to "best suit conditions on the highway," CDOT said.

They are referred to as variable speed limit signs.

They automatically adjust the speed limit based on traffic congestion and bad weather. The goal is they "will help prevent crashes at higher speeds, reduce the chances of secondary crashes and improve traffic flow through the corridor," according to CDOT. "VSLs have been shown to improve safety and operations on highways nationwide," the agency's director for Region 1 Jessica Myklebust said.

They work the same as a normal speed limit sign. You can get a ticket for surpassing the speed limit posted when you're driving in the area.

VSLs were first installed on this section of eastbound I-70 in 2022 as part of an ongoing CDOT project to implement the technology more broadly.

The agency replaced 13 old VSLs and installed 13 new signs along the ten-mile stretch of I-70, so there would be similar postings on both sides of the highway.

VSLs are also being used in Glenwood Canyon. CDOT said there are plans to install more in other parts of the state, specifically Wolf Creek Pass.

