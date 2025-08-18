CDOT to enact weight restrictions for vehicles traveling over iconic, historic Red Cliff Bridge

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is enacting weight restrictions for vehicles traveling over the iconic, historic Red Cliff Bridge later this month.

This is part of an effort to extend the bridge's lifespan while CDOT plans for a rehabilitation project.

In 2020, CDOT analysts surveyed the Red Cliff Bridge for steel thinning from corrosion over time. The preliminary inspection revealed that this was the case, so CDOT conducted a more detailed analysis in 2022.

The thinning steel, in combination with the age of the bridge, prompted CDOT to restrict large commercial vehicles carrying over 34 tons from crossing it. The Red Cliff Bridge was originally built in 1940 and has since been registered as a National Historic Landmark.

Truck drivers will be notified of the new weight restrictions and will also see signs when approaching the bridge, according to CDOT. These trucks will be rerouted to Interstate 70, U.S. Route 24 or Colorado State Highway 91. CDOT expects this to affect a small number of larger trucks crossing the Red Cliff Bridge.

The agency said there are no safety concerns for passenger vehicles or commercial trucks with an average-sized load.

CDOT's goal is to lift the weight restriction upon completion of an eventual rehabilitation project.