CDOT shares concerns about travel on Interstate 25 corridor amid snowy week

DENVER — With snow weather expected for the next few days, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is concerned about hazardous travel along the Interstate 25 corridor south of Castle Rock.

As we adjust back to winter driving, Denver7 talked with a local auto body shop a local body shop about tips that will help you on the roadways.

After a mild October, Hotchkiss Auto Repair has been flooded with calls from customers this week, hoping to get their snow tires on as soon as possible.

Denver7

Service advisor Cody Leach said the traction and tread of your tires are only part of winterizing your ride.

"We get a lot of vehicles that come from California. These places, they don't have the same freezing agents in their washer fluid. So when they come up here and it gets cold, it freezes and it breaks different components like the washer reservoirs and lines," said Leach.

While the shop stays busy with appointments, out on the roadways, CDOT will be busy, too. Spokesperson Tamara Rollison said 115 to 118 plows are hard at work across the Denver metro.

"They are out in full force. They have been out on snow duty since yesterday afternoon, and they will continue to be 24/7 out in force until the storm is over and the roads are clear," said Rollison.

Rollison said the focus is on the I-25 corridor south of Castle Rock, where the agency is expecting hazardous conditions.

"If you have to be out, you need to plan ahead. Give yourself some extra time. Make sure you’re ready for winter weather. Take it slow and be steady," said Rollison.

Denver7 Weather

While the snow has already started to fall, Leach reminded drivers it's never too late to call your local shop with a long season ahead.

"It gives you a lot of peace of mind to know that you're doing the right thing for the drivers around you, but also for your health and safety as well," said Leach.

If you have to be out on the roadways, CDOT recommends you carry these essential items in your vehicle in case of an emergency:



Sturdy scraper/ snow brush/ snow shovel to clear snow

Flashlight with extra batteries or crank-powered flashlight

Blanket or sleeping bag

Gallon jug of water

First aid kit and essential medications

Tire chains and tow strap

Jumper cables

Flares/ reflectors to signal for help and warn other motorists

Battery or crank-powered radio to listen to emergency broadcasts

While these items aren't essential, CDOT said the following items are good to have in your vehicle:

Extra set of clothes, including coat, hat, mittens, boots, etc.

Chemical hand warmers

Non-perishable snacks like granola bars

Non-clumping kitty litter/ sand for traction

Deck of cards or board game for entertainment

For more helpful tips, visit CDOT's website.