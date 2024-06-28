CDOT partially reopens U.s. Route 50 Blue Mesa Middle Bridge ahead of Fourth of July weekend

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will partially reopen U.S. Route 50 across the Blue Mesa Middle Bridge ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The first phase of repairs has been completed after the bridge was closed, between Gunnison and Montrose, in April when inspectors found cracks in support beams.

Emergency vehicles, pickup trucks, vans and motorcycles can start crossing over the bridge on Wednesday, July 3 at 6:30 a.m., CDOT said.

One lane will be open across the bridge through Sunday, July 7 between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to CDOT. From 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. each day, a pilot car will lead traffic in one direction across the bridge.

CDOT said County Road 26 and Kebler Pass will remain open as detours.

CDOT will stop eastbound drivers, going toward Gunnison, at the County Road 26 turnoff and separate cars by which are allowed over the bridge and which must continue to take the detour.

RVs, campers and motor homes will have to use County Road 26. Trucks pulling trailers with boats or campers, semi-trucks and buses will also have to take the detour.

The same traffic stop will happen at Colorado State Highway 149 for drivers heading westbound to Montrose. They'll be stopped at the US 50 intersection with CO 149. All of the vehicles mentioned above that are allowed to cross and anyone wishing to camp, fish or recreate on the north shore of the Blue Mesa Reservoir can take the bridge.

Everyone else will have to take CO 149 to the County Road 26 detour.

Beginning on Monday, July 8, the Blue Mesa Bridge will open just twice daily to give CDOT crews the capacity to continue repairs.

"We continue to work towards completing needed repairs ahead of winter," CDOT said.

