CDOT offering text alerts for I-70 mountain travel this summer

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will offer text alerts for Interstate 70 mountain travel this summer, the agency announced Thursday.

Drivers can sign up for real-time, day-of updates on traffic holds for rock scaling and blasting, emergency road work and availability of mountain express lanes, CDOT said.

CDOT said it has reached nearly 15,000 subscribers for an ongoing texting campaign about the I-70 Floyd Hill Project updates, so now it plans to expand notifications to include three total areas.

All updates will appear in a single text thread. Drivers can pick which alerts they want to receive, though, based on where they're traveling.

Text "floydhill" — all one word lowercase — to 21000 to get updates via text on the I-70 Floyd Hill Project.

Text "vailpass" — all one word lowercase — to 21000 for text notifications on the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes.

Text "xpresslanes" — all one word lowercase — to 21000 for text alerts on the mountain express lanes.