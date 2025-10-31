Car theft suspect eludes authorities after multi-car crash on I-76 in Westminster, Jeffco deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A car theft suspect remains on the run after causing a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 76 in Westminster earlier in the day, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) at around just before 11:30 a.m. on I-76 near Berkley, and shut down the southbound lanes of Sheridan Boulevard for a while as deputies combed the scene.

Initially, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported the suspect was leading deputies on a chase when the multi-vehicle crash occurred, but a spokesperson with Arvada police said there was no active pursuit by law enforcement to begin with.

"The vehicle was driving recklessly at Arvada High School and then eluded police east on W. 64th Ave. at 10:47 [a.m.]," said APD detective Dave Snelling. "It appears that the vehicle crashed at 11:00 [a.m.] at I-76 and Sheridan Blvd."

The suspect, who remains unidentified, escaped from the scene on foot.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the search was ongoing.