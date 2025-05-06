BNSF Railway closing W. Alameda Avenue at Navajo Street, beginning Wednesday

DENVER — BNSF Railway is closing W. Alameda Avenue at Navajo Street in both directions, beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m., the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) announced Monday. The closure will last through Thursday at 7 p.m.

Rail repairs will significantly impact east and westbound traffic, DOTI said. Drivers are encouraged to avoid exiting Interstate 25 at Alameda Avenue.

Drivers should plan for severely limited ability to go west on Alameda Avenue from northbound Santa Fe Drive during the full closure, DOTI said.

Alternative routes include taking 6th Ave. or 8th Ave. to the north and Mississippi Avenue to the south.