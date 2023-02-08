Watch Now
Big delays on SB I-25 into downtown Denver due to police activity

Denver police tweeted about police activity on 19th and Wynkoop forcing the closure.
Major gridlock on SB I-25 into downtown Denver with police activity in the area. Big delays from I-70 to Broadway, avoid the area if possible.
Posted at 9:32 AM, Feb 08, 2023
DENVER — There are big delays getting into downtown Denver as police activity has forced the closure of the I-25 southbound HOV lanes.

Denver police tweeted about police activity on 19th and Wynkoop forcing the closure.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said drivers in the express lane cannot get into downtown and are having to transition onto SB I-25, which is gridlocked as of 9:30 a.m.

Travel times on SB I-25 from I-70 to Broadway are currently around 30 minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated. You can check the Denver7 traffic map for more updates.

