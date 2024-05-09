Aurora police shut down westbound I-70 at Chambers Road Thursday morning for crash

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police shut down westbound Interstate 70 Thursday morning at Chambers Road for a crash, the agency posted on the social media site X.

#APDTrafficAlert Officers are responding to a crash on westbound I-70.



This roadway is shutdown starting at Chambers. There is no ETA of when it will be back open. We ask people to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.



We’re working on additional information… pic.twitter.com/cUhU49TcD1 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 9, 2024

Aurora PD said it does not know when the area will reopen.

"We ask people to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible," Aurora PD said in its post on the social media site X.

Traffic is backed up to Tower Road, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said. And southbound Peña Boulevard is slow from Green Valley Ranch Boulevard.

An alternate route for morning commuters at Peña is exit 56th Ave., go west to Peoria Street, then down to I-70, Luber advised. He also recommended drivers not exit at Chambers because there's a long backup forming there.

However if you do, Luber said, go north up to Gateway Street, then left through Montbello to Peoria.

The way the APD are set up it appears they are going to keep WB 70 closed at 225 and wait for the investigators to do their work which will take a while. No ETA when WB 70 will reopen.



Traffic is backed up to Tower Rd and SB Pena is slow from GVR. Pena drivers, exit 56th, go… pic.twitter.com/PhRNqqZ5gv — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 9, 2024

"There is very little left to that car that is involved in this crash on WB 70 at 225. It appears this will be a crash investigation that will last for a long time. We can expect to have WB 70 closed at 225 fro the better part of the morning," Luber said looking at traffic cameras and AirTracker7 flying over the crash.

