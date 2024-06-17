Watch Now
Amazon semi-truck crashes head-on with SUV on EB I-70 near Town of Byers Monday morning, both catch fire

All lanes of eastbound I-70 near Byers temporarily closed for crash investigation
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near the Town of Byers closed Monday morning after a SUV crashed into semi-truck, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jun 17, 2024

An Amazon semi-truck crashed head-on with an SUV Monday morning near the Town of Byers, Sgt. Patrick Rice, a public information officer with Colorado State Patrol told Denver7.

The truck hit a guard rail and crossed over the median into oncoming traffic just after 2:15 a.m., Sgt. Rice said initial reports showed.

Both the semi and the SUV caught fire after they collided, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

There were seven people in the SUV, according to Sgt. Rice, and everyone was taken to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

Why the semi hit the guard rail is under investigation, according to CSP.

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near Byers temporarily closed Monday morning for the crash investigation and cleanup, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Drivers were diverted onto Highway 40, then back onto I-70 at Deer Trail.

That section of the highway is expected to reopen at 7:30 a.m., Sgt. Rice said.

