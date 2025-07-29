72-year-old woman dies crossing of E. Jewell Ave. after car hits her Tuesday morning

AURORA, Colo. — A 72-year-old woman was killed crossing E. Jewell Avenue at S. Havana Street when a car hit her on Tuesday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The woman was not using the crosswalk, according to Aurora PD, as she crossed E. Jewell Ave. pushing a walker around 6:36 a.m. Tuesday. The 72-year-old walked in front of a GMC pickup truck that was stopped at the light on E. Jewell Avenue, as the driver waited to turn right. She hit a hole in the pavement and fell.

The driver of the GMC made the right-hand turn on southbound Havana Street and ran over the woman, according to Aurora PD. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. The person behind the wheel of the truck stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, Aurora PD. Charges are pending until the investigation is complete.

#APDTrafficAlert: Currently two southbound lanes of Havana are closed at Jewell, in addition to all eastbound and westbound Jewell Ave lanes, while officers investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.



A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Any… pic.twitter.com/2w5EWYzk7e — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) July 29, 2025

Two southbound lanes of S. Havana Street closed at E. Jewell Ave. for Aurora PD's Traffic Unit to investigate the auto-pedestrian crash. Only lane of traffic was able to get through the area during the morning commute, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber, but it caused a minimal delay for other drivers.

The overall drive is fairly standard. One issue on SB Havana at Jewell where one lane is open to investigate a crash where a truck hit a person causing serious, life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/JuIEzZdn7R — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 29, 2025