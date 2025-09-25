Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21-year-old man arrested in connection with Montrose County hit-and-run

MONTROSE, Colo. — A 21-year-old driver is accused of seriously injuring a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of a roadway in Montrose County this past weekend.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a 68-year-old Montrose man was walking northbound on the right shoulder of 6400 Road Sunday evening when a northbound vehicle went onto the right shoulder and struck the pedestrian.

The vehicle took off after the crash, and the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, CSP said. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Investigators identified the vehicle as a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. They were able to locate the vehicle and the driver, who was identified as 21-year-old Johan Duarte Javalera of Montrose.

CSP said Javalera was arrested Thursday and booked into the Montrose County Jail on several charges, including:

  • Failure to remain at the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily injury (Felony)
  • Tampering with physical evidence (Felony)
  • Failure to notify police of an accident (Misdemeanor)
  • Careless driving causing serious bodily injury (Misdemeanor)
  • Using a mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle (Misdemeanor)
  • Driving without a valid driver's license or instruction permit (Traffic offense)

