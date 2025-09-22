CSP asking for public's help in finidng the driver, vehicle involved in Montrose County hit-and-run

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Montrose County.

According to CSP, a 68-year-old man was walking northbound on the right shoulder of 6400 Road Sunday evening when a northbound vehicle went onto the right shoulder and struck the pedestrian.

The vehicle took off after the crash, and the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, CSP said.

The agency did not provide a description of the vehicle, but said it likely suffered damage to the front passenger side or the front middle.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Montrose Regional Dispatch Center at 970-249-4392 and reference case #5C251160. Tipsters should be prepared to leave their name and contact information.