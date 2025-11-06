17-year-old dies in Kit Carson crash involving five people Wednesday morning

KIT CARSON, Colo. — A 17-year-old died Wednesday morning in a crash involving five total people on Highway 385, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Four teenage boys in a 2001 Ford Focus were stopped on northbound Highway 385 around 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, waiting to make a left turn at the intersection of Kit Carson County Road X, CSP said.

A 21-year-old woman driving a 2018 Jeep rear ended the Ford, sending both vehicles off the road and into a field near the intersection. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with minor to moderate injuries, CSP said, and has since been released.

A 17-year-old passenger in the backseat of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CSP.

Two other teenagers — a 17- and 18-year-old — were airlifted to Denver hospitals. One had critical injuries and the other was seriously injured. The fourth teenager — the driver — only had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating what happened. Highway 385 was closed for several hours, but reopened around 4:41 p.m. Wednesday.