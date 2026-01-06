100-day closure starts Tuesday for County Line Road improvements

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Tuesday is day one of a 100-day closure for a portion of County Line Road from Clarkson Street to the U-Haul business access. Crews are filling the dip at Lee Gulch to help with overall public safety.

"The main purpose of this is so that we can move about 40,000 cubic yards of dirt into the famous last big dip on county line," Douglas County Project Engineer Cori Cowan said.

Douglas County is working with the City of Littleton, City of Centennial and the Denver Regional Council of Governments to widen and reconstruct the road from University Boulevard to Broadway.

Neighbors told Denver7, the construction is a long time coming.

"County Line Road has been, basically in the state of disrepair for many, many years," Rob Sweet said. "It should have been converted from a two lane many years ago, just like the rest of it was."

Cowan said another travel lane will be put in each direction. New sidewalks will be added to make it safer and easier for pedestrians to get around, and crews will build a traffic signal at the intersection of Clarkson Street and County Line Road.

"In conjunction with just raising the grade to improve sight distance and obviously, the steep slopes in there. We're also going to relocate a Denver Water line and improve drainage through the Gulch by the church right there," Cowan said.

The entire project costs about $30 million, and is anticipated to be done by September 2027.