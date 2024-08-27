Watch Now
1 person dies in crash involving car and motorcyclist Tuesday morning near Speer Boulevard and N Broadway

DENVER — At least one person died in a crash involving a car and motorcyclist Tuesday morning near Speer Boulevard and N Broadway, the Denver Police Department said.

Northbound Broadway was closed at 8th Ave.

"Expect delays in the area; alternate routes advised," DPD said.

