Les Schwab Tire Centers and Denver7 are once again coming together to help make the holiday season brighter for children across Colorado.

The Les Schwab/Denver7 toy drive kicks off Nov. 27 and continues through Dec. 21st, 2026

Since the toy drive began, Coloradans have helped collect and distribute more than 12,000 toys to children across the state. All donations stay local to the area they were donated.

During the first year alone, the program helped provide gifts to more than 6,100 children.

This year, we're asking Colorado to come together once again. Donate a new, unwrapped toy at one of more than 40 Les Schwab Tire Centers [lesschwab.com] across Colorado.

The toys will be sorted and distributed with the help of Volunteers of America Colorado [voacolorado.org], helping donations reach children and families who need them.

Can't make it to a Les Schwab location? You can make a financial contribution through Denver7 Gives [secure.qgiv.com]. When donating, select Holiday Toy Drive from the pull-down menu.

Denver7 will bring viewers along throughout the campaign.

On Dec. 10, join us for a live phone bank during Denver7's 5, 6 and 6:30 p.m. newscasts.

Then, on Dec. 11, Denver7 will highlight the toy drive on our morning newscast.

We'll also take you behind the scenes as we shop for toys, sort donations, and prepare gifts for distribution.

Every donation can make a difference. Together, we can help bring some extra joy to Colorado children and families this holiday season.

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This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership. This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

