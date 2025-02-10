Pre-application process to open for Coloradans facing eviction

DENVER — A state-wide program focused on helping keep Colorado families in their homes will open for pre-applications on Monday. Starting at 11 a.m., those who have fallen behind on their rent and are at risk of eviction can request funding through Colorado's Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The open window comes as Denver County court records show the area saw record-breaking evictions in 2024. Denver7 spoke with Colorado Housing Connects ahead of the pre-application opening.

Program Director Patrick Noonan said even with 2024 being a historic time, they have seen even more eviction filings across the state than last year.

"We know that for struggling families, the high cost of rent, the high cost of groceries, the high cost of living, is just continuing to be an ongoing pressure that's forcing a lot of people into housing instability," said Noonan.

According to the state's Division of Housing website, those who fill out the pre-application must meet income limits and other qualifying factors. As of January 2025, the DOH did list changes to the program, including household eligibility for those who fall at or below 60% of the area median income (AMI) and households that have not received rental assistance in the last 24 months will be eligible.

The pre-application window for Colorado's Emergency Rental Assistance Program will open at 11 a.m. Monday and close at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Denver7 did ask Colorado Housing Connects about other resources available.

Noonan said a free eviction prevention legal workshop will be held on Thursday. Registration is available on their website. You can find the information by clicking here.

"That's a great way to understand your rights and responsibilities throughout the eviction process," says Noonan. "We also have free tenant-landlord mediation services through Colorado Housing Connects and can get people connected to legal aid. There are other outside-the-box solutions, and for those instances, somebody can talk to one of our housing navigators to learn what else might be available to help them dig out of that hole and keep a roof over their head."

You can find more information at ColoradoHousingConnects.org or by calling 844-926-6632.