Eviction filings in Denver broke a record last year with nearly 16,000 people being evicted from their homes

DENVER — The number of Denverites evicted from their homes last year broke the previous record set in 2023, Denver County Court records show.

In all, 15,960 people were evicted from their homes in 2024 – up from the 12,910 evicted in 2023, a 24% increase overall, according to court records.

Eviction filings were also up year-over-year throughout most of the year, except for two months which saw a dip in those numbers — March and October.

See the Infogram below to see how the numbers break down by month and year.

Zach Neumann with the Community Economic Defense Project previously told Denver7 that the record number of evictions in the city is due to out-of-control housing prices and the eviction process.

It shouldn't be so easy to evict people from their homes,” he said. “Right now in Colorado, from the start of the process to the end of the process, you can have someone out in four to five weeks.”

Neumann said evictions began to rise at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, after housing prices increased and emergency rental assistance programs ended.

Records from Denver County Court show eviction filings held steady for about a decade before the start of the pandemic. That year, in 2020, Denver saw eviction filings dive 56%, only to skyrocket threefold by 2023.

The Community Economic Defense Project offers emergency rental assistance, legal aid and even resource connections.

