Denver FLY program focused on uplifting youth

DENVER — A Denver-based youth organization is focused on helping young people with their mental health and more.

"I kind of was born and raised in the system, whether it be juvenile or even foster care," Theo Crews said.

Crews said his life has not been a walk in the park.

"I would say that my upbringing wasn't the best. I think that I was taken away from my biological parents due to substance use and just generational gang violence," Crews said.

He said that his life improved when he connected with Fully Liberated Youth, also known as FLY.

"I had never met anybody or any people like FLY staff or people in the fly community, and I think that it's different from what I expected. It was kind of scary at first, but ultimately, it's kind of like mapped the way that I live my life now," Crews said.

FLY helps young people like Crews by meeting them where they are at in life, whether in the school system, in jail, or transitioning to getting back home.

"I often find myself in conversations with partners that could be probation officers, diversion officers, pretrial officers, and supervisors. I have regular conversations with our staff," William Davis said, the director of community-based intervention services for FLY.

Tax dollars keep this program running through the Caring for Denver Foundation. The support ensures that people like Crews can pay it forward by helping the next generation.

"It's not about shaming our youth. It's about helping them grow into the person they want to be," Crews said.