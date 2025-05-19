What's next for Nuggets after Game 7 blowout in OKC? | Talk of the Town

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets’ season ended in stunning fashion Sunday with a blowout Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. On this week’s episode of Talk of the Town, the Denver7 Sports team — Lionel Bienvenu, Nick Rothschild, and Bradey King — broke down what went wrong — and what’s ahead for a team that entered the season with championship hopes.

“They just didn’t have the horses surrounding Nikola Jokić — no pun intended,” Bienvenu said.

While Jokić and Christian Braun delivered strong performances, the rest of the core fell flat.

“We needed more of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.,” King said. “Aaron Gordon gave it everything he had on one leg, but it just wasn’t enough from the group.”

Rothschild echoed the sentiment, saying, “This team was never going to win a championship this year. There was too much stacked against them.”

The discussion shifted to interim head coach David Adelman, who led the team to a 10–8 record after Michael Malone’s firing. Did he do enough to earn the job?

“The players vouched for him — Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun — all said they want him back," King said.

But Nick Rothschild pushed back, stressing the importance of finding the right leader.

“You’ve got to find your Sean Payton,” he said. “I don’t care if the players like Adelman — I want a coach who’s a true difference maker.”

Looking ahead, the team agreed the Nuggets should prioritize depth over star power, avoiding the temptation to chase aging superstars.

Catch the full conversation and more Nuggets coverage on Talk of the Town in the video player below.