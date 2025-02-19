Vote on the name of Denver's new women's professional soccer team, set to start in 2026

DENVER — Denver's new women's professional soccer team is in need of a name and you can now vote for your favorite one.

The Denver National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) kicked off the Name The Club campaign on Wednesday, and it will continue through Feb. 26.

The shortlist of names, which was created using feedback from Denver NWSL fans and social media, include:



Denver Peak FC

Colorado 14ers FC

Colorado Summit FC

Denver Elevate FC

Denver FC

Denver Gold FC

There is also an option to submit another suggestion.

“From day one, we’ve said that this club belongs to Colorado, and we’re putting that into action by letting our fans help shape its identity,” said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL. “We’re building something special here—an elite women’s soccer club that represents the strength, spirit, and diversity of this community. This is the chance for fans to make their mark on history."

On Jan. 30, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced that Denver will soon be home to a women's professional soccer team. The Denver NWSL marks the first women's professional sports team in a major national league to call Denver home.

Watch the January 2025 announcement introducing Denver NWSL in the video below.

Denver chosen as home for new National Women's Soccer League team

The NWSL announcement also included news about "a purpose-built stadium for professional women’s soccer and a dedicated, purpose-built performance facility for female athletes." These details, as well as information about the team branding and colors, will be released at a later time.

Within a few days of the announcement, more than 5,000 people put down deposits for season tickets, breaking the NWSL record as the fastest expansion franchise to reach 5,000 deposits. For more details about season tickets, click here.

Denver7 Sports 5.2K people put down deposit as season ticketholders for new Denver NWSL Stephanie Butzer

Part of the reason NWSL chose Denver was because of For Denver FC, which is a grassroots movement to bring a professional women's soccer team to Colorado.

The Denver NWSL marked the second franchise in NWSL's most recent expansion, which also included the 15th franchise in Boston. Denver beat out Cleveland and Cincinnati for the 16th team spot.