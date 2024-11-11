Undefeated Mines soccer prepares for postseason: 'All of us are high achieving and want to win'

DENVER — The Colorado School of Mines is celebrating 20 years of women's soccer, and no Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) team has dominated more this season than the top ranked and undefeated Orediggers.

Head Coach Kevin Fickes said he never imagined coaching women's soccer, but two decades and more than 200 wins later, he's still loving it.

“I’ve been the dumbest guy in the room for 25 years now,” Fickes smiled. "They are very funny, very hardworking and very coachable."

It's no secret that going to school at Mines can be stressful, but the players say soccer is their escape.

"All of us are high achieving and want to win," Mines captain Ava Harman said. "But also, it's a stress reliever for us to be here an be playing."

Mines outscored their opponents 52-6 on their way to 17 wins and 7th RMAC regular season title.

The team already earned a 16th straight NCAA tournament berth, but first they plan to bring their 10th RMAC Tournament Championship back to Golden.

"Every team we're playing wants to beat us," Mines senior Lauren Clingman said. "That means we have to perform no matter who our opponent is or where it is."

Mines will host UCCS on Thursday in the RMAC Tournament semifinals at 1 p.m.